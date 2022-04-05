Bandhan Bank Q4 update: Total advances up 16%, deposits rise 24%

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said its loans and advances grew 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,01,359 crore at the end of January-March quarter of financial year 2021-22.



Sequentially, loans and advances rose 15 per cent from Rs 87,998 crore as of December 31, 2021.



Total deposits grew 24 per cent YoY and 14 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 96,331 crore, while current account and saving account (CASA) deposits rose 18 per cent YoY and 4 per cent QoQ to Rs 40,072 crore.



However, CASA ratio declined to 41.6 per cent from 43.4 per cent a year ago and 45.6 per cent at the end of preceding December quarter.



The share of retail to total deposits stood at 77 per cent as against 79 per cent a year ago and 85 per cent a quarter ago.



Bandhan Bank said its collection efficiency was at about 96 per cent during March 2022, while liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was at about 129 per cent as of March 31, 2022.



The bank had reported a 35.7 per cent YoY increase in its net profit at Rs 859 crore for October-December quarter, while its net interest income (NII) grew 2.6 per cent to Rs 2,124.7 crore.



Shares of Bandhan Bank closed 1.19 per cent lower at Rs 314.90 on the BSE on Tuesday.

Also Read: I did what is right for company: BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer

Also Read: Marico Q4 update: Consumption trends subdued; sees marginal growth in profit