Bank holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi: These states are offering holiday tomorrow

Banks will be closed on Wednesday, August 31 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) / Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata or Vinayakar Chathurthi. The banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, as per the Reserve Bank of India website.

According to reports, banks will remain open for public in all major cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that marks the birth of the elephant-headed deity Ganesha, the god of prosperity and wisdom. It begins on the fourth day (chaturthi) of the month of Bhadrapada (August–September), the sixth month of the Hindu calendar.

People welcome Ganpatti Bappa by installing Lord Ganesha idols in their homes on the first day of the festival. Devotees decorate and worship the elephant-headed God and then bid adieu to him by immersing the idols in water after three, five, or ten days.

The festival is mainly celebrated in states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, etc.

At the conclusion of the festival, the idols are carried to local rivers in processions accompanied by drumbeats, devotional singing, and dancing.

In 1893, when the British banned political assemblies, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was revived by the Indian nationalist leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak.



In August, banks were shut on 11 working days across the country based on local holidays announced by the state administrations.

