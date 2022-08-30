Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Is share market open tomorrow?

The share market will remain closed on Wednesday (August 31, 2022), on account of Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi. According to information available on the NSE website, NSE will not conduct any trading for the entire session on Ganesh Chaturthi. Similarly, that there will be no stock action on BSE on August 31, 2022, in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment.

However, trading in the commodity derivatives segment will remain suspended in the morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm) and will resume in the evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm) on August 31.

In this month, the stock market was closed on August 9 and August 15 on account of Muharram and Independence Day, respectively

After the holiday on August 31, the market will remain closed on October 5 (Dussehra), October 24 (Diwali/Laxmi Pujan), and October 26 (Diwali Balipratipada). November 8 will mark the last trading holiday of 2022 when market will be closed on account of Gurunanak Jayanti.

On August 30 (Tuesday), benchmark indices staged a stellar recovery rally a day after the market came under strong selling pressure due to ultra-hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve. Sensex closed 1,564 points or 2.70 per cent higher at 59,537 and Nifty surged 446 points or 2.58 per cent to close at 17,759. Bajaj twins were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.47 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

