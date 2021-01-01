Bank holidays 2021: Banks to remain shut on these dates in January; check out full list

All public and private sector banks in India will remain closed for 16 days in January 2021, comprising four Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays. Meanwhile, January 1 is a bank holiday only in select cities and not a national bank holiday.

Although the year is starting with a long weekend as New Year's Day falling on Friday, followed by Saturday and Sunday, banks will remain open in most of the cities. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently released the Bank Holidays list for the year 2021.

On New Year's eve, the banks will remain closed in the states of Aizawl, Chennai, Imphal, Gangtok, and Shillong. Besides these, banks will remain operational across all other major cities on January 1.

Furthermore, January 2 will also be a holiday in Aizawl. Banks will remain closed in Kolkata on occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary on January 12.

As the festival of Makar Sankranti falls on January 14 this year, banks will be shut in Gangtok, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. Meanwhile, in Chennai, banks will be closed from January 15-17 on account of several holidays. Banks will remain shut in Hyderabad on January 15 on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja.

As January 20 marks Guru Govind Singh Ji's birthday, banks will be closed in Chandigarh. Imphal will observe a bank holiday on January 25 due to Imoinu Iratpa. Banks will also be shut across the country on Republic Day, January 26, which is the only national holiday falling in January.

Although the bank branches will remain closed on the concerned holidays, mobile and internet banking will remain operational as normal.

According to the Bank Holidays 2021 list published by the RBI, banks will remain closed on the below mentioned days.

Following is the list of national bank holidays in January 2021: -

1 January 2021- New Year's Day

2 January 2021 -New Year's Celebration

3 January 2021- Sunday

9 January 2021- Second Saturday

10 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

12 January 2021 - Birthday of Swami Vivekananda

14 January 2021 - Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti

15 January 2021 - Thiruvalluvar Day/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja

16 January 2021 - Uzhavar Thirunal

17 January 2021- Sunday

20 January 2021 - Guru Govind Singh Ji Birthday

23 January 2021- Fourth Saturday, Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

24 January 2021- Sunday

25 January 2021-Imoinu Iratpa

26 January 2021- Republic Day

31 January 2021- Sunday

Note: Since some of the above mentioned holidays are regional, customers are advised to check with their respective banks first before visiting the concerned branch.