Bank holidays in December 2020: Check complete list

Going to a bank for some urgent business only to find the bank is closed is not an experience anyone would be delighted by. Knowing which days are bank holidays is important especially for those who frequently avail bank services.

Christmas is the most widely known bank holiday in December. All banks, both public and private, will remain closed on December 25. Apart from Christmas, there are many state-specific bank holidays in December 2020. Like other months, the second and fourth Saturday in December 2020 would also be bank holidays. The second Saturday is on December 12 while the fourth Saturday is on December 26. And of course, all Sundays are bank holidays.

Central government holidays such as Christmas are applicable to all banks, private or public, in all states. However, state-specific bank holidays are decided and implemented by state governments. There are multiple state-specific bank holidays in December 2020.

Here is a complete list of bank holidays in December 2020, according to the Reserve Bank of India:

December 1- Ordinary Elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation 1

December 3 - Kanakadasa Jayanthi in Karnataka /Feast of St. Francis Xavier in Goa

December 12- Pa-Togan Nengminza Sangma in Meghalaya

December 17 - Losoong in Sikkim

December 18 - Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham in Meghalaya

December 19 - Goa Liberation Day in Goa

December 24 - Christmas Festival

December 25- Christmas

December 26- Fourth Saturday

December 30 - U Kiang Nangbah in Meghalaya

December 31 - Year's Eve in Manipur

