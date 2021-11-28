Bank holidays in December 2021: Banks to remain shut on these days; check full list here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of holidays for 2021 in its yearly list. All public and private sector banks will remain closed for 12 days in December including weekends, according to the RBI bank holidays list.

The holidays comprise several festivals and Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturday. The central bank's list also includes the Christmas holiday, which also falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, which is a notified holiday for all banks.

Thus, due to the overlapping of bank holidays, banks will be closed for 12 days in December. The RBI's list of holidays can be divided into three categories, namely state-wise holidays, religious holidays, and festivals.

Below mentioned is the complete list of bank holidays in December 2021 as per RBI mandate: -

December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier - Goa

December 18: Banks shut in Shillong, Meghalaya on account of death anniversary of Khasi poet U SoSo Tham - Shillong

December 24: Christmas Festival (Christmas Eve) - Aizawl, Shillong

December 27: Christmas Celebration - Aizawl

December 30: U Kiang Nangbah - Shillong

December 31: New Year's Eve - Aizawl

Besides the varying state-wise holidays, the banks will remain shut on weekends. It must be noted that weekend leaves are uniform in nature throughout India.

These are as mentioned below: -

December 5: Sunday

December 11: Second Saturday

December 12: Sunday

December 19: Sunday

December 25: Christmas (Saturday)- Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

December 26: Sunday