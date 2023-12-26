Bank Holidays in January 2024: Check the full list of holidays here

Banks across India will be closed for a total of 16 days in January 2024. Key bank holidays in India in January include New Year’s Day on January 1, Republic Day on January 26, and others. These 16 days will include festivals, national holidays, second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays.

Customers who have urgent banking requirements should take note of these scheduled holidays. Although customers won't be able to visit the bank branches on these days, crucial digital services, such as mobile banking, UPI, and Internet banking, will be available with no disruption in services until informed beforehand.

It's important to note that holidays may vary from state to state. Bank holidays are listed under the State Government, Central Government, and Union Territories Act of 1881. Three national holidays are celebrated in India. This includes the holidays of January 26 (Republic Day), August 15 (Independence Day), and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

The RBI classifies bank holidays into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is the list of bank holidays in January 2024 across India

January 01 (Monday)- New Year’s Day

January 07 (Sunday)

January 11 (Thursday)- Missionary Day (Mizoram)

January 12 (Friday)- Swami Vivekananda Jayanti (West Bengal)

January 13 (Saturday)- Second Saturday

January 14 (Sunday)

January 15 (Monday)- Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh)

January 16 (Tuesday)- Tusu Puja (West Bengal and Assam)

January 17 (Wednesday)- Guru Govind Singh Jayanti

January 21 (Sunday)

January 23 (Tuesday)- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 25 (Thursday)- State Day (Himachal Pradesh)

January 26 (Friday)- Republic Day

January 27 (Saturday)-Fourth Saturday

January 28 (Sunday)

January 31 (Wednesday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi (Assam)

