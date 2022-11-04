Bank holidays in Nov 2022: Banks to remain shut for 10 days; check the complete list here

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in India will remain closed for up to 10 days in the month of November. An array of festivals will be celebrated in November, which includes Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, Rahas Purnima, Kannada Rajyotsava, Kut, Kanakadasa Jayanthi, Seng Kutsnem and Wangala festival.

Since most of these festivals are regional, only the banks situated in the state will remain shut amid the festive activities in the region. According to the Reserve Bank of India, all these holidays are under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

List of the bank holidays in November

November 1: On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, banks in Bengaluru will remain closed, and banks in Imphal will be closed for the Kut festival.

November 6: Sunday

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima. Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

November 11: Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru and Shillong because of Kanakadasa Jayanthi and Wangala festival.

November 12: Second Saturday

November 13: Sunday

November 20: Sunday

November 23: Banks in Shillong will remain shut because of Seng Kutsnem.

November 26: Fourth Saturday

November 27: Sunday

