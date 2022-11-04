DishTV launches new plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5 subscription: Price, benefits

DishTV has launched new OTT plans for its own platform Watcho. The DTH provider through its OTT aggregation service is bringing a variety of OTT content from different platforms under one roof. The Watchon app offers bundled OTT content from major platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate and more.

Customers can get access to all the content under the Watcho app library by downloading the app or signing in to the website. You will get the set of OTT platforms according to the Watcho OTT plans.

These plans start from Rs 49 per month. Let's take a detailed look at available Watcho subscription plans.



DishTV Watcho app OTT plans



Watcho Mirchi Plan at Rs 49: The cheapest plan offered by DishTV's OTT service offers one month validity and OTT access of Watcho original content, Hungama Play, EPIC ON, Oho Gujarati and Klikk



Watcho Masti plan at Rs 99: This plan offers one-month access to OTT platforms including Zee5, Watcho, Hoichoi, Hungama Play, EPIC ON, Chaupal, Oho Gujrati and Klikk



Watcho Dhamaal Plan at Rs 199: Offering access to over 10 OTT channels, this monthly validity plans include- Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Watcho, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, Hungama Play, EPIC ON, Chaupal , Oho Gujarati and Klikk



Watcho Max plan at Rs 299: The most expensive plan under the Watcho plans include a bundle of over 11 OTT platforms including- Sony Liv, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Watcho, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, Hungama Play, EPIC ON, Chaupal, Oho Gujarati and Klikk



Along with the OTT plan, Watcho has also launched an introductory offer for a limited period for DishTV, D2H, and Siti Cable subscribers. Under the offer users can avail the new service for a month for free without paying any additional cost. Users can access Watcho's OTT content on Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops, and TV through the app or web.