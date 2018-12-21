Bank strike today: Protests over merger, wage revision to hit banking operations

Banking operations across the country are going to be hit today as a bank employee union has called a day-long strike over demands of wage revision and stopping the merger of three public sector banks. The strike has been called by the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) and only the bank employees affiliated with the union will take part in it.

Here's what you need to know about today's bank strike:

All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) has called a 24-hour strike to protest against the merger of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank. The bank union is also demanding a clear mandate in favour of immediate wage revision for all bank officials. Today's strike is expected to affect banking operations in public sector banks across the country. The strike began from midnight of December 20 and will last till midnight of December 21. On the other hand, it will be business as usual at private sector banks which are not part of the strike. Moreover, only the bank officials who are affiliated with AIBOC will take part in the strike. Bankers not affiliated with AIBOC will carry out their duties as usual. With lesser hands available, though, banking operations at branches might be affected. PSU banks have already alerted their customers about the inconvenience that the strike might cause. The State Bank of India and Dena Bank, which is one of the banks enlisted for consolidation, have assured to take steps so that the customers do not face problems due to the strike. ATM operations will not be affected at all, as employees managing the kiosks are not part of AIBOC.

Banking operations in the country are going to be hit with another bank union strike, Christmas holiday and weekend in the coming days. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank employee unions, has called for another bank strike on December 26, which will start from 6:00 am on December 26 and will go on till 6:00 am on December 27.

While branches will not be closed, the employees affiliated with UFBU will take part in the strike on Wednesday, which is likely to slow down the pace of work in banks. This strike is expected to hit ATM operations too.

The banks are going to be closed on December 22 as it is the fourth Saturday of the month, and then again on December 23, which is a Sunday. Branches will open on December 24 (Monday), before closing again for Christmas on Tuesday.

