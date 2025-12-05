IndiGo flights cancellation: 'Schedules expected to start returning to normal by midnight,' says Civil Aviation Ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued two urgent orders to airlines — with a special focus on IndiGo — to address the ongoing flight disruptions and restore normal operations at the earliest. On Friday, over 750 IndiGo flights were cancelled across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other major cities.

According to the ministry, the measures are aimed at stabilising flight schedules “without delay” and easing the problems faced by passengers over the past few days.

The ministry expects that flight schedules will stabilise by midnight tonight, with operations gradually returning to normal, adding that full services should be restored within the next couple of days.

Passengers can track delays from home through updated information systems installed by IndiGo and other carriers. Automatic full refunds will be issued by IndiGo in case of cancellations.

Stranded passengers will be provided with hotel accommodation arranged by the airlines. Senior citizens will receive special assistance, including lounge access, to avoid inconvenience, the Civil Aviation Ministry added.

Refreshments and essential items will be offered to passengers of delayed flights. A 24/7 control room at the ministry is monitoring the situation in real time.

The government said it remains “fully alert” to passenger troubles and is in constant touch with airlines and stakeholders. It added that all necessary steps — including rule exemptions announced by the DGCA on Friday — will be taken to restore schedules and ensure stability for travellers.

Due to widespread cancellations, there has been a sharp spike in domestic airfares across other airlines. For instance, the New Delhi-Chennai SpiceJet via a connecting flight cost ₹68,932, and the Akasa Air QP 1350 Delhi-Bengaluru flight cost ₹39,101 on December 5 (Friday).

On the heavily congested Delhi-Mumbai sector, the most affordable non-stop airfare was ₹35,952, and a one-stop from Air India cost ₹51,133 on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rolled back a key provision of the new crew rostering norms. The DGCA granted IndiGo a one-time exemption from night duty rules until February 10, 2026.

It also withdrew the provision which barred airliens from substituting weekly rest with leave with immediate effect, allowing airlines to use leave instead of weekly rest to stabilise their operations.

IndiGo has blamed the disruption on new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules aimed at managing pilot fatigue. The changes include longer weekly rest (36 to 48 hours), fewer night landings (6 to 2 per week), expanded ‘night hours’, and tighter rostering norms — all limiting crew availability.