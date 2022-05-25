Bankers vie for honours and rewards by adopting sustainable lifestyle

Nearly 1,400 bankers working in India for a multinational lender are competing for top honours by adopting sustainable lifestyle practices in their daily routine as part of a global contest.

Bank of America has asked its employees across the world to opt for sustainable choices of living. The bank will choose the best team from a geography and business function perspective, apart from recognising the efforts taken by individual employees.



“Everything we do as individuals to protect our environment will have a greater collective impact as we strive to reach our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” the bank’s president, international, Bernie Mensah, said while launching the six-week sustainable living challenge in April.

Employees have to register on a portal and log in their sustainable activities regularly to earn points. The points of employees in a particular country and line of business are aggregated to choose the winning teams on both fronts.

The winning teams will get to donate $10,000 to an environmental charity of their choice at the end of the challenge, which is on till June 3, Mensah said.

Employees from 35 countries are competing as of now.

India, where the bank has the largest employee base outside of the USA, is leading from a participation perspective in the challenge, with over 1,380 employees participating, officials said, adding that leaderboard positions on points keep changing dynamically as per activities.

Participating employees from India have adopted a diverse set of activities in order to be in the competition for the top honours, which include walking or bicycling “whenever possible”, start composting food waste, use refillable water bottles, avoid single-use cutlery, switch to LED lamps at homes and give away single use plastic for recycling.

