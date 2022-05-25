Coal India Q4 results: Net profit rises 46% to Rs 6,693 cr, final dividend declared

Country's dry fuel mining behemoth Coal India Limited (CIL) on Wednesday reported a jump of 45.9 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,693 crore in the fourth quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The company had reported a profit of Rs 4,587 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations increased 22 per cent to Rs 32,707 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 26,700 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company's total income also increased to Rs 34,495 crore from Rs 27,924 in the year-ago period.

Further, the Board of Directors in its meeting also recommended final dividend at Rs 3 per share of the face value of Rs 10 for the financial year 2021-2022 subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the company.

Shares of Coal India on Wednesday closed 0.99 per cent lower at Rs 180.60 apiece on BSE.