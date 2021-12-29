Central Bank of India, NPCI launch RuPay card for business, MSME partners 

Central Bank of India (CBoI) has teamed up with the National Payments Council of India (NPCI) to launch CBoI RuPay Business Platinum Debit Card, a tailor-made offering for firms/corporates. The card will enable companies to support their businesses financially along with several benefits.

The benefits include ATM withdrawal limit of Rs 1 lakh with a purchase of up to Rs 3 lakh at point of sale (POS) or e-commerce portal, withdrawal of Rs 75,000 at ATMs abroad, global purchases of up to Rs 3 lakh at POS and international online merchants, CBoI said in a statement.

Customers using the CBoI RuPay Business Platinum Debit Card will also get a purchase protection coverage of Rs 2 lakh and accidental death and air accident coverage worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively.

Users of the card will also get reward points on every purchase besides access to domestic and international airport lounges twice per quarter and two times a year, respectively.

“We are glad to launch our card on RuPay platform which is also first of its kind of product of NPCI with any bank. The Premium Card will not only give a rich and enhanced experience for Business uses but it will also help cardholders in maintaining her/his personal and business accounts separately. This will also enable digital footprints to various business/MSME partners,” Central Bank of India executive director Rajeev Puri said.

