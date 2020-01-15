HDFC Bank credit card holder? Net banking, other services won't be available on this day

HDFC Bank has issued an alert to its credit card customers. The bank's credit card services on IVR, phone banking, and net and mobile banking will not be available from 1 AM to 12 PM on 18th January.

"Scheduled Maintenance Alert! HDFC Bank Credit Card services on IVR, PhoneBanking, and Net/MobileBanking will not be available from 1 AM to 12 PM on 18th Jan 2020,'' an alert on the official HDFC website reads.

HDFC's net banking and mobile app services were affected due to a technical problem for two days in December 2019. The private lender took to its official Twitter handle for customer care to inform the customers about this issue.

Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we're confident we'll be able to restore services shortly. (1/2) - HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 2, 2019

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank recently launched myApps, a suite of white-label apps for institutions. Through this app many institutions such as urban local bodies, municipalities, etc will be able to digitise their ecosystem. The bank aims to provide last mile digital push to over 30 lakh institutions with these customised apps.

