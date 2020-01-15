Honda Activa 6G BS6 launched in India; prices start at Rs 63,912

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter has expanded its BS-VI portfolio with the launch of next-generation Activa scooter. It will succeed the popular Activa 5G in India. The Honda Activa 6G has been launched in India with a refreshed look, new features and most importantly, a BS-VI compliant transmission.

Activa 6G is the third BS-VI compliant scooter from the stables of Honda, after Activa 125 and SP 125. It is also the second BS-VI compliant scooter with 110cc engine in India, after TVS Jupiter Classic. Honda Activa 6G features a 109.51cc engine, replacing the 109.19cc motor used in Activa 5G. Despite the bigger displacement, the new engine produces slightly less power than its predecessor to conform to the BS-VI emission norms. The engine can produce max power of 7.96hp at 7,500rpm and 7.79hp at 8,000rpm. Torque has also been dialled down to 8.79Nm from 5,250rpm from 9Nm at 5,500rpm.

Honda claims that the new engine is 10 per cent more fuel efficient. The Activa 6G also retains the proprietary 'Silent Start' system from Activa 125 BS6.

The front of Honda Activa BS-VI features a telescopic suspension and a bigger 12-inch wheel. Apart from substantial design overhaul, the Activa 6G gets a semi-digital instrument console, multi-function key with remote hatch opening and more. The new scooter also gets a longer seat, longer wheelbase and more floor space.

The Honda Activa 6G will be available in six colours and two variants, namely Standard and Deluxe. The Standard trim of Activa 6G gas been priced at Rs 63,912, whereas the Deluxe variant will be available at Rs 65,412 (ex-showroom Delhi). The latest Activa is expected to arrive in stores after a few weeks from launch.

