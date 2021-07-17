HDFC Bank results: Q1 net profit up 16% at Rs 7,730 cr, total income jumps 6.7%

HDFC Bank reported a 14.36% growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 7,922.09 crore, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

The country's largest private sector lender had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,927.24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The June quarter profit has dipped as against the preceding March quarter's Rs 8,433.78 crore.

The bank's net profit on a standalone basis stood at Rs 7,729.64 crore in the June 2021 quarter when compared with Rs 6,658.62 crore in the corresponding period last year and the preceding March quarter's Rs 8,186.51 crore.

The private sector lender's total income increased to Rs 36,771 crore in April-June 2021, as compared to Rs 34,453 crore in the year-ago period.

It reported an increase in the gross non-performing assets ratio to 1.47 per cent as of June 30, 2021, as against 1.36 per cent in the year-ago period and 1.32 per cent three months ago.