HDFC Bank submits two names for MD & CEO post as Sashidhar Jagdishan’s term ends

HDFC Bank’s board has reportedly submitted two names to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the three-year managing director and CEO position following Sashidhar Jagdishan’s decision not to seek reappointment. The proposal, approved by the board on September 12 along with the proposed remuneration for the candidates, has been sent to the RBI for approval. The appointments will be subject to the regulator’s approval.
According to a report in CNBC-TV18, the bank has proposed appointing Jimmy Tata as a whole-time director, designated as executive director, for three years, subject to RBI approval. Tata has been associated with HDFC Bank since 1994 and currently serves as its chief credit officer. He was appointed chief risk officer in 2013 after heading the corporate banking department.