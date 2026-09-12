HDFC Bank submits two names for MD & CEO post as Sashidhar Jagdishan’s term ends

MUST READ | Rajiv Kumar pushed for changes at HDFC Bank; Sashidhar Jagdishan chose to step down: Report

HDFC Bank has also proposed the reappointment of V Srinivasa Rangan as a whole-time director, or executive director, for a one-year term from November 23, 2026 to November 22, 2027, the report added. Rangan currently oversees human resources, corporate legal, group oversight and secretarial functions, as well as investment banking, information security, ethics, and fraud and vigilance.

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As part of the proposed changes, the board has approved the creation of one additional whole-time director position, taking the total number of whole-time directors to four, besides the MD and CEO. The bank said the additional position is intended to create sharper synergy and oversight, including across its subsidiaries, while strengthening its succession-planning pipeline, as per the report.

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The position will be filled in consultation with the new MD and CEO after the person takes charge. All the proposed appointments remain subject to the requisite regulatory approvals. HDFC Bank said further disclosures will be made after those approvals are received.

