PM Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince seek to deepen India-UAE ties across defence, AI, energy

In a post on X, Modi said the relationship between the two countries had been "transformed over the last few years" and that both sides were now "raising our ambitions even higher."

"Delighted to meet His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Discussed taking our Strategic Partnership forward across defence, AI, space, critical minerals, energy, food security and connectivity," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the scope for greater economic and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries.

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"From investment ties to new possibilities in strategic energy infrastructure and IMEC connectivity, there is immense potential ahead," he added.

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The reference to IMEC comes as India and the UAE seek to advance connectivity and supply-chain links under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which envisages closer integration between the participating regions through transport, logistics and other infrastructure networks.

The leaders also reviewed progress in bilateral ties across several sectors. A key development was the UAE's International Holding Company announcing an investment of USD 11.5 billion in an integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha.

The Ministry of External Affairs described the project as India's largest integrated aluminium investment and said it is expected to help position Odisha as a global aluminium manufacturing hub.

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Modi and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also discussed the potential role of L’Imad, the UAE's newest sovereign investment fund, in further expanding investment and economic cooperation between the two countries. Opportunities for collaboration in nuclear energy, technology and innovation were also discussed.

Amid continuing uncertainty in West Asia, Modi underlined the broader regional significance of the bilateral relationship.

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"At a time of uncertainty in West Asia, a strong India-UAE is a symbol of stability, prosperity and peace," PM Modi said.

According to the MEA, the two leaders reiterated the importance of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which rests on political, cultural, commercial, energy and people-to-people ties. They also recalled the recent visits of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in January 2026 and Modi to the UAE in May 2026.

Modi appreciated the UAE's "active and constructive participation" in BRICS during India's chairmanship. The leaders welcomed the outcomes achieved within the grouping and agreed to continue working closely to advance shared priorities.

The meeting came as India hosts the BRICS Summit under its 2026 chairmanship on September 12-13, with the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.