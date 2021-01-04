scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

ICICI Bank net banking out of order; users complain on Twitter

Several ICICI Bank accountholders tweeted that they were facing issues while logging in to the internet baking portal of the bank; the bank responded that their internet banking services were functional

Several ICICI Bank customers on Monday complained that they could not access the online banking services.

Several accountholders tweeted that they were facing issues while logging in to the internet baking portal of the bank.

Meanwhile, the bank responded that their internet banking services were functional.

(blurb)

(blurb)

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos