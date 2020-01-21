ICICI Bank rolls out cardless cash withdrawal facility at ATMs

ICICI Bank on Tuesday has come out with an innovative method to withdraw cash from ATM machines without debit card. The private lender has introduced 'Cardless Cash Withdrawal' facility which enables customers to withdraw cash through an app.

An ICICI customer can withdraw cash from over 15,000 ATMs of the bank by raising a request on 'iMobile'-its mobile banking application.

Here's step-by-step process to take out money without debit card:

Step 1: Download iMobile from Play Store

Step 2: Login into iMobile App

Step 3: Select 'services' and 'cash withdrawal' at the ICICI Bank ATM

Step 4: Simultaneously, enter the amount, select account number, create a 4 digit temporary PIN and submit on the app

Step 5: An OTP (One Time Password ) will be received on registered mobile number

Step 6: In any ATM, select cardless cash withdrawal option on the screen

Step 7: Enter your mobile number and click on temporary PIN

Step 8: Enter the amount to be withdrawn

The cash withdrawal facility and OTP are valid upto next day midnight. Through this new service, ICICI Bank customers don't need to carry their debit card to ATM, neither memorise their PIN.

Last week, the bank launched OTP-based log-in facility for net-banking.

