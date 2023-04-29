IDBI Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 64%, dividend of Rs 1per share announced

Private sector lender IDBI Bank’s net profit for the March 2023 quarter rose by 64 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,133 crore on the back of improved net interest margins. The lender recorded an all-time high of net profit of Rs 3,645 crore, which is 49 per cent more than Rs 2,439 crore for FY22. In its regulatory filing, the bank said the profit sequentially increased by 22.2 per cent from Rs 927 crore in December 2022 (Q3FY23). For FY23, the net profit.

Besides, its Net interest income (NII) increased by 35 per cent to Rs 3,280 crore in Q4FY23, as against Rs 2,420 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, NII is up by 12 per cent from Rs 2,925 crore registered in December quarter of FY23.

Net interest margins improved to 5.01 per cent for Q4 FY23 as compared to 3.97 per cent for Q4FY22, and sequentially, 4.59 per cent in Q3 FY23.

IDBI Bank’s board of directors declared a dividend of 10 per cent (Rs one) per share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 2023 (FY23), subject to shareholder’s approval, the bank said in a filing with BSE. It has proposed a dividend after eight years, the bank officials said.

The bank reported that its provisions steeply rose up to Rs 1,292 crore in the March quarter as compared to Rs 823 crore in Q4 FY22 and Rs 1,124 crore in the December quarter of FY23. Provision Coverage ratio expanded to 97.94 per cent in the quarter under review.

In term of bad loans, the bank said its gross NPA dipped drastically to 6.38 per cent in Q4 FY23 compared to 20.16 per cent in Q4 FY22. Net NPA was below the 1 per cent, to 0.92 per cent in the March 2023 quarter as compared to 1.36 per cent in Q4 of FY22.

Earlier this month it was reported that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been looking into at least five potential bidders keen on picking up a majority stake in IDBI Bank Ltd. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Prem Watsa-backed CSB Bank and Emirates NBD are some of the names that have submitted expressions of interest, two sources said.

The divestment of IDBI Bank is the first major divestment exercise across state-owned banks as part of Centre’s broader privatisation plan and could fetch it $3.66 billion at the current market valuation. The Union government and LIC together own 94.71 per cent stake in the bank. The government owns 45.48 per cent of IDBI Bank and is planning to divest a 30.48 per cent stake in the bank.

Whereas insurance major Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) plans to see a 30.24 per cent of its stake from its holding of 49.24 per cent in the bank.

Expressions of interest - the first step in the stake sale process - closed in January, the report said.

The potential bidders have since begun due diligence on the bank, sources said, who added financial bids were likely to be placed later this year.

The RBI is also carrying out a "fit and proper evaluation", including extensive background and financial checks on the potential buyers, a crucial step before an investor is allowed to pick up a stake in a local bank.

