Is it a bank holiday on Eid-E-Milad? Where bank branches will remain closed, check statewise list

Bank holidays in September 2023: Banks across India will remain closed on the occasion of Eid-E-Milad on September 28. In some parts of the country, banks will also remain closed on September 27 due to Milad-i-Sherif or Prophet Muhammed’s birthday. Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kerala on Wednesday. Banks will remain closed on September 28 across New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Manipur, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Banks will also remain closed on September 29 on the occasions of Indrajata and the Friday after Eid-E-Milad across Sikkim, Jammu and Srinagar. Customers are advised to plan their bank visit well in advance given these holidays. Online banking services will still be available for conducting transactions, to check balances, and other necessary financial operations.

How many bank holidays are there in September this year?

There have been 16 bank holidays in September this year. Banks were closed on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami on September 6 and on the occasion of Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Sri Krishna Ashtami on September 7. Banks were also closed across New Delhi on September 8 ahead of the G20 summit. Banks also remained closed on September 18 and 19 on account of Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chathurthi and Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) respectively.

Banks also remained closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai on September 20, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day on September 22, and Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday on September 23. Banks were also shut on Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Karma Puja on September 25.

Bank holidays in October 2023

There are 11 bank holidays in October 2023 this year. Banks will remain closed across India on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Other holidays in the month of October are Mahalaya (October 14), Kati Bihu (October 18), Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) (October 21), Dusshera (Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dasami (October 23), Dussehra/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi)/Durga Puja (October 24), Durga Puja (Dasain) (October 25), Durga Puja (Dasain)/Accession Day (October 26), Durga Puja (Dasain) (October 26), Lakshmi Puja (October 28), and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday (October 31).

