July bank holiday 2026: Check state-wise bank holidays across India this month

Bank customers planning branch visits in July 2026 should check the holiday calendar in advance, as banks will remain shut on several dates across India due to weekends and state-specific observances. The RBI holiday calendar shows that while some closures apply nationwide, others are limited to specific states depending on regional festivals and observances. According to reports, July does not bring any nationwide festival-related bank holiday, but branches will be closed on Sundays, the second Saturday and the fourth Saturday, along with a few regional holidays.

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Are banks closed in July?

On a nationwide basis, banks will be closed on July 5, 11, 12, 25 and 26, 2026. Beyond these regular closures, some states will observe additional holidays for local festivals and commemorative occasions such as MHIP day in Mizoram, Behdienkhlam in Meghalaya, Rath Yatra in Odisha and Manipur, Harela in Uttarakhand, the death anniversary of U Tirot Sing in Meghalaya, Drukpa Tshechi in Sikkim and Kharchi in Tripura.

Why do bank holidays vary by state in July?

The reason bank holidays vary by state is simple: the RBI holiday calendar includes regional festivals and local observances, so a branch may be open in one state while closed in another. That makes it important for customers to verify whether their city or state is affected before heading to a branch for cash deposits, cheque-related work, loan paperwork or account updates.

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Are all banks closed on every holiday in July?

No. Banks are not closed across India on every July holiday, because many closures are state-wise and depend on local festivals or observances. While Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays nationwide, other dates may affect only specific states or cities.

State-wise bank closures in July 2026

July 6: Mizoram

July 9: Meghalaya

July 16: Odisha, Manipur and Uttarakhand

July 17: Meghalaya

July 18: Sikkim

July 22: Tripura

Can I use online banking during bank holidays?

Yes. Most digital services such as UPI, mobile banking and net banking continue to work during holidays even when physical counters are shut.

Do ATM services work during bank holidays?

Yes. ATM services generally remain available during bank holidays, though cash availability can depend on local usage and replenishment.

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What customers should know?

Customers should know that July bank holidays in 2026 are not uniform across India, so a branch that is closed in one state may remain open in another. It is also important to remember that digital services like UPI, mobile banking and internet banking generally keep working during bank holidays, so only branch-based work is usually affected.

If you need to visit a branch for urgent tasks such as cheque deposits, loan formalities, account updates or cash-related work, plan ahead and avoid the holiday dates. Checking the state-wise bank holiday list before stepping out can save time and prevent last-minute inconvenience.