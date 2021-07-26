Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 profit jumps 32% to Rs 1,642 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported a 32 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,642 crore for the April-June quarter as compared to Rs 1,244.4 profit in the same period last year.

The private lender's net interest income (NII) grew 5.8 per cent to Rs 3,941.8 crore vs Rs 3,723.8 crore year-year-year during the Q1 FY21. Kotak Bank's net interest margin for the said quarter stood at 4.6 per cent.

