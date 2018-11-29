Last day tomorrow for SBI customers to link mobile; services to be limited from Dec 1

The State Bank of India will cut off internet banking services to customers who have not registered their mobile numbers with their bank accounts by Friday. The biggest lender in India had asked its clientele to link their contact details with their accounts by November 30, 2018 following a directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Failing to do so will result in termination of net banking services from December 1, 2018

In an earlier notice on its online portal, SBI had said: "Attention Dear Internet Banking users, please register your mobile number with Bank immediately through your Home branch / any Branch, if not already registered, failing which your access to Internet Banking Services may be stopped with effect from 01.12.2018."

According to a circular issued by the RBI on July 6, 2017, banks must ask their customers to register for SMS alerts for electronic banking transactions. Electronic banking transactions include internet banking, mobile banking, and so on.

SBI account holders can check whether their mobile number and e-mail ids have been linked with their accounts or not by logging in to their net banking account on the bank's official website. Here's how to do it.

1. Log in to your net banking account on SBI's online portal, www.onlinesbi.com.

2. Click on 'My Account and Profile' tab on the homepage.

3. Click on 'Profile' option under the 'My Account and Profile' tab.

4. Click on 'Personal Details/Mobile' option under the 'Profile' tab.

5. Now you will be prompted to fill in your profile password. Remember, profile password is different from your log in password.

6. Upon entering your profile password, your registered mobile number and e-mail ID will be displayed partially, if you have registered them.

If you do not find your e-mail and contact number in your account details, then you need to visit your home branch or any other SBI branch to complete the registration process.