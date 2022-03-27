Nationwide strike on March 28-29: SBI branches, ATM services likely to be hit

India's largest lender State Bank of India's (SBI) banking services may be affected tomorrow and the day after i.e. March 27-28 due to a two-day nationwide strike.

The bank has been informed by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) plan to on a two-day strike on March 27-28.

"We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," noted SBI in a regulatory filing.

SBI added that it could not quantify the potential loss that will be incurred due to the two-day strike.

Why are employees' unions going on strike?

The employees' unions are going on strike on March 27-28 in order to oppose the government's move to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

Around 9 lakh employees of public sector banks (PSBs) like the State of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Central Bank of India will go on a two-day strike.

This is not the first strike organised against privatisation of public sector banks. In 2021, bank unions under the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) had declared a nationwide strike against the proposed privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs).

