Sensex falls 376 points, Nifty closes below 26,200; what's next?

Sensex, Nifty today: Benchmark indices fell for the second straight session on Tuesday led by weakness in oil and gas stocks. Nifty closed 71 points lower at 26,178. Sensex too fell 376 points to close at 85,603. The BSE oil and gas index crashed 347 pts to 28,221. BSE capital goods index to fell 431 pts to 67,556.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd were among the top losers, closing 4.42% lower at Rs 1507.70 in the current session. The correction came a day after hitting record high. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 20.40 lakh crore mark.

Trent emerged as top loser on the Sensex, falling 8.62% to Rs 4047.70 followed by RIL (4.42%), ITC (2.07%), Kotak Bank

(2%) and HDFC Bank(1%).

Trent shares fell after the company’s December quarter business update failed to impress analysts.

Overall, of the 4349 stocks actively traded BSE stocks, 1659 closed higher, 2521 declined, and 169 remained unchanged. At the end of session, 143 stocks touched their 52-week highs, while 125 fell to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 9 stocks hit their upper circuits and 8 ended at their lower circuits.

Advertisement

Nandish Shah - Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities is bullish on the prospect of the market. "Despite short-term weakness, the broader positional trend remains bullish, with Nifty continuing to trade above key moving averages that have offered consistent support in recent weeks. On the technical front, the recent swing high of 26,373 will act as immediate resistance, while 26,100 is expected to serve as a key near-term support zone," said Shah.

hrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "The intraday market formation is still on the weaker side, but a fresh selloff is possible only after the breach of 26,100/84800 Below this level, the market could slip to 26,000-25,950/84500-84350. On the flip side, 26,250/85300 would be the immediate resistance zone for the bulls. Above this, the market could bounce back up to 26,350-26,380/85500-85700."

Advertisement

Previous session

Nifty closed 78 points lower at 26,250. Sensex too fell 322 points to close at 85,439.

