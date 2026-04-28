Odisha horror: Man brings sister's skeleton to bank. Now IOB says this is what really happened

The Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday issued a clarification over reports that a man brought his dead sister's skeleton to a bank branch in Odisha after officials allegedly asked for her physical presence to process a withdrawal.

The bank said the incident took place on April 27 at the Malliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank in Patna Block of Keonjhar district. "Contrary to certain media reports, bank officials did not demand the physical presence of a deceased customer for withdrawal," the bank said.

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According to the statement, an individual identified as Jitu Munda visited the branch for the first time seeking withdrawal from an account held in the name of his sister, Kalara Munda.

The bank said officials informed him that third-party withdrawals are not permitted without proper authorisation. When he stated that the account holder had died, the branch manager explained that settlement could be processed only after submission of valid documents, including a death certificate.

The bank alleged that the man, whom it described as being in an inebriated condition, became disruptive and later returned with human remains that were "reportedly exhumed after being buried a few days earlier".

Munda placed the body in front of the branch and claimed it to be his sister's while demanding withdrawal from her account. "This created a highly distressing situation at the premises. Local police authorities were immediately informed, and the matter was handled under their supervision," the statement said.

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The bank said the incident appeared to stem from a lack of awareness of the claim settlement process and refusal to accept procedures explained by the branch manager.

The IOB further said that the bank's intention was to "protect the interest of the poor tribal women monies in the account".

It added that there was "no case of any harassment" and said it was coordinating with local authorities for the issuance of the death certificate. "The claim will be settled on priority once the death certificate is submitted," the bank said, adding that Odisha Grameen Bank remained committed to "compassionate, lawful, and transparent service".

