Bajaj Finance Ltd is all set to declare its financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 tomorrow. According to a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges, the company's board would meet on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, to consider and approve the financial results.

Bajaj Finance Q4 results, dividend date and time

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Alongside the earnings scorecard, the board would also “recommend a dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year ended 31 March 2026".

While the NBFC giant has not officially announced the exact announcement timing for the Q4 results, historical trends for the past two quarters suggest that Bajaj Finance typically posts its numbers post-market hours, usually after 3:30 PM. So, Bajaj Finance is expected to declare Q4 numbers post-market hours tomorrow, Wednesday.

Bajaj Finance share performance

Bajaj Finance shares have gained 15% over the past month. Today, on Tuesday, the counter edged up 0.17% to close at Rs 923.40 apiece, compared to its previous close of Rs 921.85.

Bajaj Finance Q4 expectations

Brokerage PL Capital, in its sector preview, anticipates a stable quarter but maintains a cautious stance. PL Capital expects the company to report a robust AUM growth of 22% year-on-year. The brokerage projected that net interest margins (NIM) would remain stable as Bajaj Finance will likely be "passing on the benefit of a lower CoF to customers".

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“New loans booked grew 20.5% YoY to 12.9 mn and BAF added 3.9 mn new customers in the quarter, taking the total number of customers to 119.3 mn,” PL Capital said.

“Expect credit cost to be elevated as MSME is seeing stress; recovery might be delayed due to the Gulf War,” PL Capital added.

On the other hand, Axis Direct expects the 22% year-on-year AUM growth expectation, attributing it to "slower growth in the SME segment and run-down of captive 2W portfolio".

“NIMs expected to remain steady. Credit costs are expected to decline slightly QoQ, Asset Quality stable, movement in the SME portfolio keenly eyed,” Axis said.

“Key Monitorables: (1) Commentary on asset quality trends and credit costs, and (2) Progress on LRS and growth guidance (revision if any),” Axis added.

