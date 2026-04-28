Elon Musk’s X Money eyes ‘everything app’ push; what it could mean for India’s UPI-led payments market

Elon Musk is taking another step towards turning X into more than just a social media platform. The company is preparing to roll out X Money, a payments and banking layer that could bring transfers, savings and basic financial tools into the app itself.

An early version of the service is expected to go live soon, based on Musk’s recent comments. If it scales, this could be X’s biggest move yet towards becoming an “everything app,” something Musk has long said he wants to build, inspired by China’s WeChat.

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Instead of switching between apps to message, pay, shop or track expenses, users could do all of that within X. Early testers suggest the platform may offer cashback on purchases, relatively high returns on balances, and free peer-to-peer transfers.

The company is also experimenting with premium offerings, including a metal debit card tied to users’ X identities and an AI-powered financial assistant built by xAI. The assistant is expected to help users track spending behaviour and search past transactions.

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For Musk, this is also a return to his roots. Before Tesla and SpaceX, he made his mark in digital payments with PayPal and X Money looks like an attempt to bring that playbook into the social media era.

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Regulatory and market hurdles

Despite the ambition, the rollout faces significant regulatory and operational challenges. Payment businesses in the United States require state-by-state approvals and X is yet to secure licenses nationwide.

There are also questions around how sustainable some of the early incentives, like higher savings returns, will be over time.

Why India should pay attention

While there is no clarity yet on an India launch, the development is being closely watched, given the country’s mature digital payments ecosystem.

India’s market is dominated by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which processes billions of transactions monthly. Any future entry by X Money would have to navigate not just regulation, but also deeply entrenched user habits and local compliance frameworks.

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That said, X does have one advantage: scale. X’s reported global base of around 600 million monthly users could give it a distribution advantage if it expands internationally.

For now, X Money remains a work in progress, with key details such as pricing, full product features and international expansion timelines still unclear.

