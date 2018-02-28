PNB fraud: Nirav Modi refuses to appear before CBI, cites he has business abroad

Diamond merchant Nirav Modi has refused to appear before the CBI. He was summoned on his official email address to appear for questioning before the premier agency in the Rs 12,700 crore alleged fraud at Punjab National Bank's Mumbai branch. However, in what can be called as sheer brazenness on Nirav Modi's part, the businessman has declined saying he has a business to take care of, so he can't join the investigation.
Sources say the CBI received his reply two days back. The agency has written back to him saying he should immediately contact the Indian High Commission in whichever country he might be, following which his return process would be initiated. He has been asked again to join the investigation next week.
CBI on #NiravModi: CBI wrote a mail to Nirav Modi on his official email address asking him to join the investigation. He replied, we have a businesses abroad so I can't join investigation. pic.twitter.com/Ei9N67Vfg6- ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
