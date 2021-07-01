PNB scam: ED recovers Rs 17 cr from Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi

Purvi Modi, the sister of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, remitted an amount of $23,16,889.03 from the UK bank account to the bank account of the government of India, the Enforcement Directorate said today. The premier agency has been able to recover around Rs 17.25 cr ($23,16,889.03) from the proceeds of crime, it said.

"On June 24, Purvi Modi intimated Enforcement Directorate that she had received the knowledge of one bank account in London, United Kingdom, in her name, which was opened at the behest of her brother Nirav Modi and that the funds did not belong to her," the ED said.

As Purvi Modi was allowed tender of pardon on conditions of making full and true disclosure, she remitted an amount of $23,16,889.03 from her UK bank account to the bank account of the government of India, Directorate of Enforcement.

Nirav Modi is presently lodged in a UK jail and has lost his extradition plea to India in connection with the alleged Rs 13,700 crore fraud at the Brady House branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Nirav Modi this week renewed his appeal in the High Court in London against being extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated $2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

The 50-year-old jeweller, who remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London, had lost the first stage of the High Court appeals process last week as a judge declined permission to appeal "on the papers".

Modi's lawyers had five days to file a renewal application seeking an oral hearing to plead the case for permission to appeal against the extradition ordered by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on April 16.

With PTI inputs

