SBI ATM at your doorstep now! just call or WhatsApp to get cash; here's how it works

The country's largest lender, the State Bank of India, has started doorstep ATM service for its customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. SBI account holders will now only have to give a call or send a WhatsApp message (7052911911 or 7760529264 ) to the bank for cash transactions from the ATM.

However, this service is currently available in Lucknow only. According to Ajay Kumar Khanna, Chief General Manager, SBI's doorstep ATM service is a pilot project which has been implemented in Lucknow city. If it becomes successful then it will be implemented in other cities as well, Khanna added.



This Independence Day @TheOfficialSBI for the Lucknowites has introduced the facility of Mobile ATM at their doorstep. Just dial or WhatsApp to let us know and we will do the rest.#SafeBanking



In addition, account holders of other banks can use this service as well by sending their name and address at 7052911911 or 7760529264.

SBI has offered several doorstep banking services to its customers over the last many years. SBI's senior citizens, specially-abled customers can avail services like 'cash pick up', cash delivery', cheque pickup', 'Form 15H pickup', 'Life Certificate Pickup', and 'KYC document pickup,' among others at their doorsteps. Furthermore, customers having registered addresses within a radius of 5 km from the bank's home branch will be able to avail of all the aforementioned services.

SBI, had recently, introduced a toll-free number also for its customers to check their account balance. SBI customers can call on 9223766666 with a registered mobile number to check their account balance. They can also send an SMS 'BAL' to 09223766666.

