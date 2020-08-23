Most engineering graduates utilised lockdown time to upskill to be future-ready, finds survey

Most engineering graduates utilised the coronavirus lockdown period to upskill in order to be future-ready, according to a survey by IP-driven incubation lab, BridgeLabz.

The survey that interviewed engineering graduates found that a majority of them leveraged the extra time at home to further hone their skills by undertaking online upskilling programmes, in order to solidify their resume. A whopping 94 per cent of engineers said they mulled over learning a new skill during the lockdown period to leverage extra time at home to sail through the new normal.

Although the coronavirus-induced lockdown shuttered onsite operations for most learning organisations, it unlocked new avenues for digital ones.

The survey is based on online interviews with over 1,100 engineering graduates during August 10-14 across the country. BridgeLabz was set up to bridge the skill-gap among the existing talent pool of engineers by making them job-ready through experiential learning and focused mentorship.

Digitisation has emerged as the fourth industrial revolution enabling continuous learning and remote working and is on the verge to redefine the role of upskilling in future-proofing aspirants against market downturns.

A majority of students side with the online medium for its ability to provide quick answers and convenience of access when it comes to preferential modes of learning, the survey revealed. About 42 per cent of freshers find live sessions with mentors best for on-the-spot query resolution, while 21 per cent find offline classroom-based training to be a viable learning option.

The survey revealed that the trend can be accredited to the experiential learning models and upskilling programmes that allow learners to seek live help from industry experts while they hone their skills leveraging online platforms.

About 37 per cent prefer recorded classes for their ease of accessibility from anywhere, anytime, while offline mode has the least takers as only 21 per cent choose an offline classroom-based learning model, it added. The digital disruption is not only affecting learning preferences but also the working landscape, the survey opined.

A whopping 72 per cent of users want to work remotely as opposed to 28 per cent who wish to work from the office, it found.

Besides, the engineering graduates seek more stability with their job profiles owing to the current volatility in the employment market, the survey revealed.

When asked about the kind of job roles, 90 per cent of the respondents said they preferred a regular, full-time job. Part-time jobs are no longer popular with coders any more, with only 10 per cent of coders saying they might opt for a freelancing job amidst the current scenario.

"It is good to see that coders are utilising their time at home to develop new skills. This will eventually help them stand out from the rest of the crowd who don't possess the talent critical for the new normal. It is also interesting to see that they are more focused on getting a permanent job to strengthen their position in future. Their approach is increasingly becoming futuristic and it puts the onus on upskilling platforms to provide for the same," BridgeLabz Founder Narayan Mahadevan added.