SBI customers alert! Banking services unavailable on July 4; check out timings, other details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has said that its banking services will not be operational for 2 hours and 25 minutes on Sunday (July 4). SBI's internet banking, United Payments Interface (UPI), YONO and YONO Lite services will remain affected during this period.

Country's largest lender mentioned that its online services will be impacted due to maintenance activities. "We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 03:25 hours and 05:50 hours on 04.07.2021. During this period, internet banking/ YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI tweeted.

This, however, is not the first time that SBI's internet banking and other online services will be down. SBI's mobile app YONO, YONO Lite and UPI services were unavailable due to maintenance activities for four hours on June 20 and on June 13.

In terms of reach and network, SBI is the largest bank in India. The public-sector lender operates more than 22,000 branches and more than 57,899 ATMs all over the country. SBI had over 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users in India. The number of UPI users in SBI stood at 135 million, while the bank currently has 35 million registered YONO users, as of December 2020-end. YONO has 9 million logins every day.

