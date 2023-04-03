SBI customers complain of failed UPI, net banking transactions amid server outage

State Bank of India customers on Monday complained of failed UPI, net banking transactions amid server outage at country's largest public lender.

Some users said on Twitter that they weren't able to use SBI services since Sunday.

"We regret to inform you that due to a 'technical glitch', some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 3, 2023. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored. We apologise for the inconvenience to our valued customers. The bank is always working toward implementing measures to prevent such occurrences. We thank you for your patience and continued trust in SBI," the bank said in a statement.

Here are a few Twitter users complaining about the "terribly slow" SBI services:

Bhai SBI sabse best hai… ATM chalta nahi … UPI server hamesha down…

Na chahte hue bhi har mahine saving ho rahi hai.. — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) April 3, 2023

Sbi server is down ..no transactions throgh phone pe ,google pe or through any UPI#sbiserver #Sbibank #StateBankOfIndia — chetan hosur (@chetanhosur) April 3, 2023

@TheOfficialSBI online banking of SBI is down for more than half a day and not yet resolved. Don't know what's happening. @RBI something should be done about it. — D Pavan Kumar Reddy (@dadireddypavan) April 3, 2023

Is #Sbi_server_down today on april 3rd since morning. Infact, it was terribly slow for the last couple of days. Why it is taking such a long time to restore the service of #Sbibank #rbitoday — dd (@dasdipa) April 3, 2023

Sbi online and Yono I feel needs lot of improvement. Site down since Monday morning — Sanjoy Ghosh (@mailsanjoy) April 3, 2023

#sbidown

Unable to check what's going on in my account — Sharan (@Sharan_KN) April 3, 2023

"I fail to understand how #SBI bank deduct EMI's amount on time if server down but customer can't use internet banking or UPI," quipped an SBI customer.

I fail to understand how #SBI bank deduct EMI's amount on time if server down but customer can't use internet banking or UPI. #sbidown #UPIPayments #StateBankOfIndia — Asmit Singh (@asmit_singh) April 3, 2023

SBI IS DOWN IN ALL WAY, NO UPI, NO NET BANKING, NO YONO LITE NOTHING... #SBI #sbidown #sbin #Sbibank @TheOfficialSBI PLEASE MY ALL TRANSACTION ARE ON HOLD DUE TO SBI SEVER AND THERE SERVICES ARE DOWN........... pic.twitter.com/2J8b7VFrPh — Ashish Shinde (@ashishinde2222) April 3, 2023

On Saturday, SBI tweeted that "the services of INB/ YONO/ YONO Lite/ YONO Business/ UPI will not be available from 13:30 hours to 16:45 hours on April 1, 2023 due to "annual closing activities".