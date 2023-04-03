SBI customers complain of failed UPI, net banking transactions amid server outage

State Bank of India customers on Monday complained of failed UPI, net banking transactions amid server outage at country's largest public lender.
Some users said on Twitter that they weren't able to use SBI services since Sunday.
"We regret to inform you that due to a 'technical glitch', some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 3, 2023. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored. We apologise for the inconvenience to our valued customers. The bank is always working toward implementing measures to prevent such occurrences. We thank you for your patience and continued trust in SBI," the bank said in a statement.
Here are a few Twitter users complaining about the "terribly slow" SBI services:
"I fail to understand how #SBI bank deduct EMI's amount on time if server down but customer can't use internet banking or UPI," quipped an SBI customer.
On Saturday, SBI tweeted that "the services of INB/ YONO/ YONO Lite/ YONO Business/ UPI will not be available from 13:30 hours to 16:45 hours on April 1, 2023 due to "annual closing activities".
