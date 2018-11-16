SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank allow you to block your debit or credit card temporarily

The protection of debit or credit cards is of prime importance to keep your hard earned money safe. Despite banks keeping you informed about every transaction through SMS alerts, it does not end the possibility of the misuse of your cards if you lose it. Blocking or deactivating your card is one of the first steps you must take when you know your debit or credit card can be misused. But, it may take some time to do it as you will have to call the bank's customer care. To resolve this issue, some of the banks including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank offer its customers a few options that let them deactivate their cards almost immediately.

SBI Quick

SBI Quick is a missed call banking service, which is free. Using this service, you can block the card, check account balance, get a mini statement, learn about car loan, etc. You can also use this service by sending an SMS with pre-defined keywords. However, you can do it through a registered mobile number. You can download the app from Google PlayStore or App Store. Once the app is installed, internet connection is not required to use SBI Quick, as the communication would happen over SMS or missed call. Even you can avail this facility without a mobile app or by just giving a missed call. How to block or switch on/off card? To block ATM card, send an SMS from the registered mobile number as 'BLOCK XXXX (last four digits of card number' to 567676. To switch on/off your card usage at ATM, POS, e-commerce, international, send an SMS 'SWON/SWOFF ATM/POS/ECOM/INTL/DOM XXXX (last 4 digits of the card number)' to 09223966666. For example, SWON ATM 1234 to activate.

ICICI Bank's iMobile app

iMobile app is available on Android, iOS, Windows and Blackberry. You can control your ICICI debit or credit card using this app's manage card feature. This feature will let you temporarily block or unblock your card. You just need to go to 'Manage Card' section, and you can temporarily block or unblock your debit or credit card.

Axis Bank's Total Control

Axis Bank's Total Control feature allows you to customize debit or credit card usage. This functionality helps protect your card from any misuse or fraud. By switching off your debit card, you can restrict ATM withdrawals and purchase transactions without blocking the card. In scenarios where your debit card is lost or stolen or you suspect misuse, you can also immediately block your card by sending SMS 'BLOCKCARD' to 5676782 or +919717000002.