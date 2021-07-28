SBI introduces 'SIM binding' feature for more secure transactions; all you need to know

Since online payments have taken centerstage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to make online transactions more secure for its customers. SBI has rolled out SIM binding feature on its YONO Lite app to ensure secure online transactions.
"Now online banking is more secure than ever with SBI! Download the latest YONO Lite app now," SBI tweeted. SIM binding is "a new technology that allows only one user per device with a registered mobile number and makes online banking more secure than ever," SBI said. India's largest public service lender will not allow users to make transactions in case they log in using a different number.
To use this feature, users will have to update to Yono Lite app version 5.3.48 and complete a one-time registration process with the registered mobile number.
Here's how users can register their mobile numbers on the YONO Lite app
