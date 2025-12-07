McLaren's Lando Norris is Formula 1 World Champion 2025; Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP

Lando Norris has secured his maiden Formula One World Championship after a tense season finale in Abu Dhabi, bringing McLaren its first drivers’ title in more than a decade. The British driver finished third in a controlled drive that delivered the points he needed, completing a remarkable comeback from his earlier setback in Zandvoort where he suffered a costly DNF and trailed his team mate by 34 points.

Max Verstappen took victory on the night, his fifth triumph at Yas Marina and eighth of the 2025 season, yet the win proved insufficient to overturn Norris’ advantage. Verstappen crossed the line to cheers in the grandstand, but all eyes quickly turned to the two McLarens behind him as the Championship outcome became clear.

Throughout the closing laps it was evident that the title fight had shifted away from the race winner. Norris remained calm on the radio, responding coolly to strategy queries and displaying the composure of a champion in the making. He understood that simply maintaining a podium finish would be enough, and McLaren executed their plan to perfection.

Norris’ pace lifted noticeably in the final laps as he closed in on team mate Oscar Piastri, perhaps eager to finish the race in formation. Piastri himself delivered a strong drive in second place, briefly challenging Verstappen earlier in the race and maintaining the pressure as the Championship permutations evolved lap by lap.

Behind the leading group, Charles Leclerc threatened to disrupt McLaren’s run with a strong charge on the medium tyre, but the Ferrari driver was ultimately unable to bring the fight to Norris. George Russell, meanwhile, settled into a quiet fifth place as Mercedes and Ferrari struggled to influence the title battle.

Verstappen had hoped for a helping hand from Yuki Tsunoda or a strategic twist late in the race, but neither materialised. Red Bull briefly deployed Tsunoda as a potential obstacle, though the tactic had limited impact as the laps ticked away. With no opportunity to back the field up and no pit stop window left, Verstappen focused on sealing the win rather than the title.

McLaren’s race was defined by flawless execution both in the pit lane and on track. Norris navigated key overtakes, coped with tyre graining and defended firmly against Leclerc when needed. Piastri also played a central role, initially leading the race on the hard tyre and later ensuring strategic security for the team once Norris’ position stabilised.

As the chequered flag fell, Norris crossed the line in third place, securing the points required to take the Championship trophy. His team radio moments remained composed, reflecting a driver who had grown stronger under pressure throughout the season.

The win caps a historic campaign for McLaren, who have already sealed the Teams’ Championship. For Norris, the title marks a milestone moment in a career that has built steadily to this breakthrough year. For Verstappen, it brings to an end a dominant reign, despite an impressive season in what was often the second fastest car.

In a year defined by fierce three-way competition between Verstappen, Norris and Piastri, the final podium offered a fitting conclusion, with all three title contenders standing together after one of the tightest championship battles of the modern era.