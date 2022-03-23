SBI's banking services may be impacted due to nationwide strike

State Bank of India (SBI) has said that its banking services might get impacted as various employees' unions have called for a two-day strike on March 28-29.

"We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," PTI reported SBI as saying.

The bank in an official statement mentioned that it cannot quantify the potential loss due to the strike.

The employees' unions will go on strike to oppose the government's move to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

SBI said it has been advised by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) have served a notice about their decision to go on a nationwide strike.

Last year bank unions under the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) had declared a nationwide strike against the proposed privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs). Around 9 lakh employees of PSBs like State of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Central Bank of India will go on a two-day strike.



