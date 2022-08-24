Tata Neu, HDFC Bank join hands to create co-branded credit cards

Tata Neu and HDFC Bank today announced to launch co-branded credit cards. The card will be launched in two variants, Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card and Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card.

Tata Neu customers can apply for the credit card through the Tata Neu app and access key details of the card through the app. Both variants of the card will be available on both RuPay and Visa networks.

According to an official statement, the card will enable customers to earn rewards on all spends, both online and in-store in the form of NeuCoins (1 NeuCoin = Re 1). Customers will earn 2 per cent NeuCoins with Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card, and 5 per cent NeuCoins with Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card on all purchases on partner Tata brands, both online and in-store.

"The cards will further boost existing rewards for Tata Neu customers on every purchase made through Tata Neu. Combined with existing Tata Neu benefits of 5 per cent NeuCoins, a customer can now earn a total of 7 per cent or 10 per cent of the value of their spends on the Tata Neu app depending on the card variant," the statement added.

Modan Saha, CEO, Financial Services, Tata Digital said, “We are delighted to partner with one of India’s largest financial institutions – HDFC Bank – to offer our customers a credit card that will make their shopping experience even more rewarding. Customers will have a wide range of categories to choose from including grocery, travel, electronics, fashion, health, and wellness. The Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card resonates with the core proposition of Tata Neu – simplifying the lives of Indian consumers.”

Parag Rao, Group Head- Payment Business, Consumer Finance Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank said, “As India’s leading card issuer, it is our endeavour to create a customised offering for every customer segment. We therefore work with multiple players in our ecosystem from travel, healthcare, fintech and retail to provide best-in-class payment solutions.”