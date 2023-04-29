scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Banking
US regulator requests final bids from JPMorgan, PNC for First Republic Bank acquisition: Report

Feedback

US regulator requests final bids from JPMorgan, PNC for First Republic Bank acquisition: Report

The regulator had initially reached out to banks to gauge their interest, asking for proposed prices and estimated costs to the agency's deposit insurance fund

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco, California First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco, California

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp has requested final bids from banks interested in acquiring First Republic Bank, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and PNC Financial Services Group, according to Bloomberg. The regulator had initially reached out to banks to gauge their interest, asking for proposed prices and estimated costs to the agency's deposit insurance fund.

Following the submissions, the FDIC invited at least two firms to continue with the bidding process, the report added.

This news comes as the FDIC prepares to place First Republic under receivership in the near future. The regulator has determined that the bank's financial position has deteriorated to the point where a private-sector rescue is no longer possible.

If First Republic were to fall into receivership, it would become the third US bank to collapse since March, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The FDIC's efforts to sell the First Republic to a private buyer are part of its ongoing efforts to mitigate the economic impact of bank failures on the financial system.

Also Read: SEBI seeks 6 months extension to complete probe into Adani-Hindenburg case

Published on: Apr 29, 2023, 6:45 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement