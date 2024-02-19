scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Banking
'Want to buy a company, we can do it for you': Japan’s Mizuho eyes big deals in India

Feedback

'Want to buy a company, we can do it for you': Japan’s Mizuho eyes big deals in India

Nearly 55% of Mizuho’s revenue comes from businesses outside Japan. In Asia, the bank deals in 14 countries, China in the north, India in the west and Australia in the south.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Nearly 55% of Mizuho’s revenue comes from businesses outside Japan Nearly 55% of Mizuho’s revenue comes from businesses outside Japan

Mizuho, Japan’s third largest lender, is amping its India game. The megabank, which has close $2 trillion in assets, recently made an  investment of up to $ 144.43 million for a 15% equity stake in credit card issuer Credit Saison’s Indian subsidiary, Kisetsu Saison Finance (India).

This move is part of Mizuho’s efforts to expand its footprint in Asia’s burgeoning financial markets, aiming to address the rapid growth and digital financial service needs in India.

The lender is now looking at large-ticket transactions in India, Yasuhiro Kubota, Asia Pacific Co-CEO, Mizuho Bank, told ET in an interview. Kubota said the bank was looking at amping up its lending capabilities in the country. "You want to acquire a company and are looking for a billion-dollar cheque, I can say with great confidence that we can do it," he told ET.

Nearly 55% of Mizuho’s revenue comes from businesses outside Japan. In Asia, the bank deals in 14 countries, China in the north, India in the west and Australia in the south.

Private banks have been zeroing on India's wealth market or looking to further expand. LGT launched wealth management services onshore through a local entity that employs more than 200 staff with a presence in 14 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Julius Baer has had a presence in India since 2015 as part of the broader acquisition of Merrill Lynch’s international wealth management business. Two years ago, it rolled out a five-year transformation strategy that aims to double the number of relationship managers and clients, triple assets under management and extend reach to new cities.

 

Published on: Feb 19, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement