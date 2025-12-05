Who is Vikram Sahu? RBI approves appointment as Bank of America's India CEO

Vikram Sahu has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bank of America NA in India, following approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He succeeds Kaku Nakhate, who has led the bank's operations in India for 15 years. Nakhate will transition to the role of Chair, India, focusing on strengthening key client relationships.

Advertisement

According to an internal memo reviewed by PTI, the RBI's approval marks the official appointment of Sahu, who had already assumed leadership of the India franchise earlier this year. Sahu's appointment as CEO was contingent on receiving regulatory approval, which has now been granted.

In his new role, Sahu will continue to oversee Bank of America's strategic growth plans in India while chairing the local management team and serving as a member of the Asia Pacific executive committee.

Before his move to India, Sahu served as the head of global equity research at Bank of America in New York. He has an extensive global career spanning three decades, with experience in India, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States, and Europe. Sahu is an alumnus of St Stephen's College, New Delhi, and completed his master's degree in the United States.

Advertisement

Prior to joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch in February 2014, Sahu spent over 14 years at Goldman Sachs, where he rose to Asia-South Head of Research after earlier serving as co-lead of the firm's tactical research team in London, according to his LinkedIn profile.

As India CEO, Sahu will report to Jin Su, the President of Asia Pacific, while continuing to manage the bank's governance and regulatory matters. Since taking leadership in India earlier this year, Sahu has been instrumental in guiding the country's leadership team and reinforcing the bank’s 'responsible growth' strategy.