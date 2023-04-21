Will banks remain closed on Friday or Saturday? Know state-wise holidays 

Bank holidays in April 2023: Customers are advised to plan their bank work in advance as public and private banks will remain shut on Saturday in view of Ramzan Eid. Banks will also remain closed in some parts of the country on Friday for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida, according to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of bank holidays. Since April 22 is fourth Saturday, banks will be closed according to the RBI guidelines.

Places where banks will remain shut on April 21

Agartala

Jammu

Kochi

Srinagar

Thiruvananthapuram

Places where banks will remain closed on April 22

Belapur

Bhopal

Chennai

Dehradun

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad - Telangana

Imphal

Jaipur

Jammu

Kanpur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

New Delhi

Panaji

Patna

Raipur

Ranchi

Shillong

Srinagar

Bank holidays in April

April has a total of 15 bank holidays, including weekends. Banks also remained closed on April 1 (annual closing of bank accounts), April 4 (Mahavir Jayanti), April 5 (Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday), April 7 (Good Friday), April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti/Baisakhi/Bohag Bihu), April 15 (Bohag Bihu/Bengali New Year's Day), and April 18 (Shab-I-Qadr).

RBI bank holidays 2023

The RBI classifies bank holidays in three categories-- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.