Will banks remain closed on Friday or Saturday? Know state-wise holidays 

April bank holidays: Since April 22 is fourth Saturday, banks will be closed according to the RBI guidelines. 

Bank holidays this month: April has a total of 15 bank holidays, including weekends. Bank holidays this month: April has a total of 15 bank holidays, including weekends.

Bank holidays in April 2023: Customers are advised to plan their bank work in advance as public and private banks will remain shut on Saturday in view of Ramzan Eid. Banks will also remain closed in some parts of the country on Friday for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida, according to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of bank holidays. Since April 22 is fourth Saturday, banks will be closed according to the RBI guidelines. 

Places where banks will remain shut on April 21 

  • Agartala
  • Jammu
  • Kochi
  • Srinagar
  • Thiruvananthapuram

Places where banks will remain closed on April 22

  • Belapur
  • Bhopal
  • Chennai
  • Dehradun
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Hyderabad - Telangana
  • Imphal
  • Jaipur
  • Jammu
  • Kanpur
  • Kolkata
  • Lucknow
  • Mumbai
  • Nagpur
  • New Delhi
  • Panaji
  • Patna
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Shillong
  • Srinagar

Bank holidays in April 

April has a total of 15 bank holidays, including weekends. Banks also remained closed on April 1 (annual closing of bank accounts), April 4 (Mahavir Jayanti), April 5 (Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday), April 7 (Good Friday), April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti/Baisakhi/Bohag Bihu), April 15 (Bohag Bihu/Bengali New Year's Day), and April 18 (Shab-I-Qadr).

RBI bank holidays 2023 

The RBI classifies bank holidays in three categories-- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. 

Published on: Apr 21, 2023, 8:40 AM IST
