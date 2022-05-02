Ayana Renewable Power, Greenstat Hydrogen India to develop green hydrogen projects in India

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF)-backed Ayana Renewable Power and Norway-based Greenstat ASA’s subsidiary Greenstat Hydrogen India, have entered into an agreement for developing green hydrogen projects.

The companies will develop large scale green hydrogen solutions, to provide long term supply of green hydrogen to industrial and commercial customers in India. An initial pilot project will be launched in Karnataka, a joint statement mentioned.

This partnership supports the National Hydrogen Mission with an aim to make India a global hub for production, and export of green hydrogen, the statement added.

Shivanand Nimbargi, CEO & MD, Ayana, added: “By 2050, India aims to produce three fourth of its hydrogen from renewable energy source. Ayana and Greenstat being specialists in their respective domains, carry the right expertise to facilitate this growth.”

Sturle Pedersen, Chairman of Greenstat Hydrogen India, said: “It is with great joy and expectations that Greenstat looks forward to a long-term and fruitful collaboration with Ayana. Together, we strongly believe that strong measures are needed to succeed in the transition from fossil to renewable energy, and green hydrogen molecules will be a key factor in the energy transformation. We strongly believe that cooperation between our companies will have significant contribution to this green shift.”

