Coal ministry receives 38 bids for auction of coal mines for commercial mining

The Coal Ministry announced on Monday that 38 offline bids were received under three tranches of commercial coal mine auctions.

The fifth tranche, second Attempt of the fourth Tranche and second attempt of the third tranche of commercial coal mine auction were launched by the Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal on March 30, 2022. The last date for submission of online technical bids for all the coal mines was 12:00 pm on June 27, 2022, and offline submission was 4:00 pm on June 27, 2022, explained the ministry.

Under the fifth tranche of auctions, a total of 28 offline bids were received against 15 coal mines, where 2 or more bids have been received for 8 coal mines.

Under the second attempt of the third tranche, a total of 9 coal mines were put up for auctions and 6 bids have been received against 6 coal mines. "Under 2nd Attempt of Fourth Tranche, a total of 4 coal mines were put up for auctions and 4 bids have been received against 3 coal mines," noted the coal ministry.

"The online bids received as part of the auction process will be opened from 10 AM onwards on June 28, 2022, at Tagore Chambers, Scope Complex, New Delhi - 110003 in the presence of interested prospective bidders," it added.

Also read: Govt targets 140 MT of annual coking coal output by 2030