Electrification work over the Northeast Frontier Railway from Katihar to Guwahati completed: Ministry of Railways

The Indian railways has begun its plan to completely electrify the Broad-Gauge network by 2023-24 which, according to a statement released by the Railway Ministry, will not only reduce fuel expenditure but will also enhance ‘foreign exchange’.



So far, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has completed the electrification work of 649 Route Kilometer (RKM)/ 1294 Tonne Kilometer with high density network from Katihar to Guwahati. This will connect Guwahati with all major cities through Electric Traction and will promote Green Transportation, the ministry said.



The final leg of the NFR 107 RKM/273 TKM was inspected and approved by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) NF circle from October 7 to October 9.



The railway electrification up to Guwahati will reduce the fuel expenditure of about 300 crore per annum, and will allow heavier goods trains to run at high speed. The saved fuel would be used in power cars (about Rs 10 crore on the electrified route itself), the railway ministry's statement said.



The statement mentioned that the NFR has a difficult terrain to run on and, hence, electrification can enable heavier goods trains to run at higher speeds. "Electric traction shall eliminate need for multi diesel locos as higher HP electric engines can maintain higher speed in gradient section. Additional Rajdhani express trains can now be introduced for NE states like Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim," the railway ministry said.