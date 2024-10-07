Hitachi Energy to invest Rs 2,000 cr in 4-5 years to accelerate energy transition 

Considering India’s future energy requirement, Hitachi Energy India Limited has announced an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore over the next four to five years to accelerate new energy transition and sustainable electrification.

The new investments are geared toward expanding and upgrading capacity and talent, strengthening the supply chain, and enabling flexibility through digitalisation, in-line with the Hitachi Energy 2030 strategic growth plan.

The focus of the company’s plan includes capacity expansion of the large power transformers factory, upgraded testing capabilities for specialty transformers at the small power transformers, and the relocation of the bushings factory, all crucial to further develop the country’s transmission projects to meet increasing energy demands.

The capacity of the traction transformers factory will also be boosted to support the modernisation of the Indian railway network. According to the company, this investment will bolster the manufacturing capacity of Hitachi Energy India’s production facilities.

“As the energy transition gathers pace with increased electrification and integration of renewables, power grids are becoming increasingly significant both from a capacity and complexity perspective. We remain focussed on advancing a sustainable energy future for all and India is an important market in our effort to make the world’s energy system more sustainable, flexible, and secure,” says Andreas Schierenbeck, Global CEO of Hitachi Energy.

As the company marks 75 years of its presence in India, efforts will be made to nurture the supplier base in India, for India and the world.

“We anticipate India’s future energy requirement of accelerating new energy transition and sustainable electrification, and the evolving nature of collaboration with customers and other stakeholders locally and in global markets, especially through digitalisation and a lifecycle partner. It further strengthens our vision of make in India, for India and the rest of the world,” said N Venu, Managing Director and CEO, Hitachi Energy India.